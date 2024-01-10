Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Former Knight to join fourth NRL club in four years

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Hosking. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Zac Hosking. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

FORMER Knights lower-grade player Zac Hosking will join a fourth NRL club in as many years after departing Penrith for Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.