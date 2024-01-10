Former Knight to join fourth NRL club in four years

FORMER Knights lower-grade player Zac Hosking will join a fourth NRL club in as many years after departing Penrith for Canberra.
Hosking has been released from the final year of his Panthers contract and taken up a three-year deal with the Raiders.
The Central Newcastle junior only joined the Panthers last season after making his debut and four NRL appearances for Brisbane in 2022.
The 26-year-old, who was Newcastle's NSW Cup player of the year in 2021, played 21 games for the Panthers last season but was left out of their grand final side.
"The Canberra Raiders are incredibly excited to announce the signing of Zac Hosking. In the brief time we've known Zac, and through watching him play in the NRL over the last few seasons, it's evident that his work ethic, ability, and character will be great additions to our club," Raiders recruitment manager Joel Carbone said in a statement.
"He also adds some versatility to our squad having played several positions in his career and we're delighted to have him on board.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Penrith Panthers for their professionalism and transparency throughout this process."
Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron said his club had reluctantly released Hosking following his breakout season.
"After coming to the Panthers and being an integral member of the 2023 squad, we always knew keeping Zac at the club beyond 2024 would always be an uphill battle," Cameron said.
"Making this decision now gives the club the opportunity to promote from within our full-time squad."
