Black and Blue: a cyanotype exploration by artist Lily Ray

When I had babies, a lot of my creative outlets became less accessible due to time restrictions and lack of sleep. I leaned heavily on photography as something I could do quickly and easily. Even while breastfeeding, photography was a tangible way to preserve moments I knew I'd look back on with fondness (but wasn't able to fully enjoy at the time). I'd always dragged my camera around with me, but now it completely took the place of my previously extreme journaling as a way to document and archive. Frame by frame, I filed away my feelings for a later date.