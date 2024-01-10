Newcastle Herald
Oh dear, Newcastle! Did we say a bad word? (the data says we do ... often)

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
January 10 2024 - 8:00pm
It seems we're all indebted to the swear jar, as some quirky new data reveals Novocastrians are swearing 16 times a day making us the fourth most foul-mouthed city in the country.

