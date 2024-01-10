Oh dear, Newcastle! Did we say a bad word? (the data says we do ... often)

It seems we're all indebted to the swear jar, as some quirky new data reveals Novocastrians are swearing 16 times a day making us the fourth most foul-mouthed city in the country.
Can you imagine what our poor mothers must think?!
But there it is. The cold-as-f*dge facts were revealed in a recent survey of more than 1500 residents in 22 of Australia's most populated areas.
According to the numbers, we're slightly better behaved than those raucous Central Victorian kids, who apparently indulge in the profane more than 20 times a day (naughty), but we're also cooler than the squares at Wollongong who only let loose 14 times a day on par with the national average.
The average Australian drops 14 profanities per day with some cities swearing much more frequently and others, much less, multinational language tutoring network Preply found when they canvassed 1503 residents in an informal survey.
Bendigo in central Victoria was the country's top cussing hub with residents of the city swearing an average of 21 times per day.
Toowoomba in southern Queensland ranked second on the list with an average daily swear count of 18.
More than 14 per cent of Toowoomba residents said they swore most in front of their boss.
A number of cities in the top ten list were in Queensland. Gold Coast ranked third with 17 swear words per day on average, Brisbane ranked fifth and Rockhampton sixth.
Gold Coast residents were more likely to swear in a public place, the survey found.
Representing NSW, Newcastle ranked fourth with an average of 16 cuss words per day and Wollongong was ranked tenth.
Almost 23 per cent of Wollongong swearers said they let fly at the dinner table.
Albury-Wodonga on the Victorian border tied with Ballarat in seventh place using 14 swear words per day and Cranbourne in Melbourne's outer suburbs was ranked ninth.
The survey noted Townsville residents, who were not included in the top ten, were the "most verbally vulgar motorists" with many of the curse words erupting while driving.
Tasmania's capital Hobart swore less than their mainland counterparts using an average of six profanities per day, the survey found.
Many of Australia's major cities featured on the 'least likely to swear' list including Melbourne and Sydney with an average of 12 swear words per day followed by Adelaide and Perth with 14.
Australia's capital Canberra joins Adelaide and Perth on 14 swear words per day, matching the nation's average.
