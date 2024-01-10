Adam O'Brien next in line after Newcastle Knights sign NRLW coach

THE Newcastle Knights have locked in their NRLW coach for the next three seasons - now for Adam O'Brien.
After announcing on Wednesday that Ben Jeffries will replace Ron Griffiths at the helm of their champion women's team, Knights officials will next turn their attention to finalising an extension for O'Brien, who has coached their NRL outfit for the past four seasons.
O'Brien is under contract to Newcastle until the end of 2024 and his agent has been negotiating with Knights CEO Philip Gardner for several months.
Those talks are expected to culminate in a new deal, possibly for a further three seasons, which would enable O'Brien to become the longest-serving coach in Newcastle's history.
O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald before Christmas he was very confident a deal was close to being agreed but he was happy to let the process run its course.
The Knights, who were rumoured to have been sounding out possible replacements for O'Brien midway through last season, now apparently have no doubts that he is the right man for the job after he steered Newcastle to fifth place in the finals last season, which included a 10-game winning streak.
Jeffries, meanwhile, appears well qualified as a successor for Griffiths, who is switching to coach Newcastle's NSW Cup men's team after masterminding back-to-back NRLW title wins.
Knights football director Peter Parr said the appointment had been "hotly contested" after the club was inundated by applicants.
But he said Jeffries, alongside whom he worked at North Queensland Cowboys, boasted an outstanding skill set and experience, as well as local knowledge that could potentially be advantageous.
"Coaching the NRLW team is a full-on commitment for about four months, and the other part of the role is ensuring we've got the best pathways system in place to cater for our female players," Parr said.
"And Ben cut his teeth in the pathways program when he was at the Cowboys."
A Forster product who played lower grades for the Knights, Jeffries appeared in 28 NRL games for St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers before a 10-season, 240-game stint in the English Super League.
He then played for Kurri in the Newcastle Rugby League competition before joining the Cowboys to pursue a coaching career.
"He understands the local league and the area, so he ticks a lot of boxes with regards to what we were looking for," Parr said.
Jeffries coached North Queensland last season in their inaugural NRLW campaign, but the Cowboys announced in mid-December that he had been released "effective immediately", after rumours surfaced that he was in the mix for the Newcastle job.
He has also coached the women's Indigenous All Stars team and the Papua New Guinea national women's side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.