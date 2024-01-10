Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Adam O'Brien next in line after Newcastle Knights sign NRLW coach

By Robert Dillon
January 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Simone De Peak
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Newcastle Knights have locked in their NRLW coach for the next three seasons - now for Adam O'Brien.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.