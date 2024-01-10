Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thief armed with broken bottle steals vapes, tries to sell to minors at Swansea

By Nick Bielby
January 11 2024 - 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man who allegedly stole vapes during an armed robbery before he tried to sell them to minors at Lake Macquarie this week has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.