Thief armed with broken bottle steals vapes, tries to sell to minors at Swansea

A man who allegedly stole vapes during an armed robbery before he tried to sell them to minors at Lake Macquarie this week has been charged.
The 25-year-old is accused of demanding vapes at a Swansea tobacconist while wielding a broken bottle just before 6pm on Tuesday, when he allegedly punched the store attendant - a 24-year-old man - several times.
He fled the scene with about 20 vapes, police said.
The store attendant was left with swelling to his face and bruising to his arm, side and back.
Police went to the scene on the Pacific Highway and began investigating. They were soon called to Swansea RSL Club amid reports a man was trying to sell vapes to minors at the premises.
Police will allege in court the man struck a 16-year-old boy in the face at this time, giving the teenager a bleeding lip.
The 25-year-old was arrested and taken to Belmont police station where he was was charged with counts of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, affray, and larceny.
He is due to face Belmont Local Court on Thursday, January 11.
