Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle band Vacations find their home in US with streaming success

By Josh Leeson
January 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vacations third album No Place Like Home is their most mature statement yet. Picture by Charlie Hardy
Vacations third album No Place Like Home is their most mature statement yet. Picture by Charlie Hardy

UNLESS you're a follower of the Newcastle indie music scene, you've most likely never heard of Vacations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.