No shortcuts when assessing Hunter power options

It's crucial we look at all opportunities for the Hunter's future with an open mind, and renewables surely will have a part to play. But we should not take shortcuts in assessing individual projects. Chris Bowen's rushed consultation has already put parts of the community offside. After all, this technology is invasive, unproven at the proposed scale, and heavily subsidised by taxpayer dollars. SA has already rejected an offshore wind project due to those impacts. So it's only sensible to call for a proper, open-ended consultation process that truly addresses the community's concerns and establishes a positive effect on power prices and the region as a whole.