Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

No shortcuts when assessing Hunter power options

By Letters to the Editor
January 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No shortcuts when assessing Hunter power options
No shortcuts when assessing Hunter power options

Hunter Workers has labelled the offshore wind farm a 'beacon of opportunity' for the Hunter's future viability ("Offshore wind offers blueprint for Hunter jobs, leadership", Opinion, 6/1). Indeed, the project is massive. Potentially hundreds of up to 260-metre tall turbines plus ancillary infrastructure and cables will be floating 20km+ out at sea, tethered to the seafloor using massive anchors across 1800 square kilometres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.