Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

School fee hike: the Hunter's most expensive private schools

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inflation is set to hit the school yard this year. File picture
Inflation is set to hit the school yard this year. File picture

INFLATION will be felt in the school yard this year, with private fees set to rise in Newcastle and the Hunter region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.