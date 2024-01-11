'Irresponsible act': evicted tenant dumps 20 rabbits

MORE than 20 rabbits have been dumped in an "irresponsible act" in Charlestown.
The colourful mini lops with blue eyes were released on Willoughby Street in Charlestown on Tuesday, January 9 and have since been taken in by Dog Rescue Newcastle's Sue Barker.
"This is such an irresponsible thing to do. It's totally unacceptable," she said.
She said one of her carers from the dog shelter lived in close proximity to the person who allegedly released the rabbits.
"That person was renting from their property and was evicted, and instead of calling an organisation or a shelter, they just turned them [rabbits] out," she said.
"This should have been dealt with differently."
Despite only looking after dogs, Ms Barker knew she could not leave the rabbits with no food or shelter.
"We put a call out and got bunny supplies because we don't know too much about bunnies. But people donated and now we have all of them," she said.
She said there were two female rabbits which were pregnant.
They were in the process of getting the bunnies de-sexed and hoped to re-home them with the help of The Rabbit Sanctuary.
The not-for-profit foster care group also posted on social media about the dumping and alleged the rabbits were hand-raised and released by the moving tenant.
"Sadly this sort of situation is far too common. As you can see these bunnies are stereotypically gorgeous but being pretty does not make bunnies immune to being dumped," they wrote.
Releasing a rabbit into the wild can attract fines of up to $88,000, according to the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act, and abandoning an animal can result in punishment of six months in jail and a fine as high as $5500 for an individual or $275,000 for a corporation.
An RSPCA NSW spokesperson encouraged the Newcastle community to help animals in need.
"They can check out our website and adopt any animal patiently waiting for a home. They can even visit the Hunter Shelter from Tuesday to Sunday," the spokesperson said.
They said those who were unsure about adopting could sign up to be an RSPCA NSW foster carer.
"Sheltering animals in need as they start their search for a forever home and for animal lovers who aren't interested in taking a pet into their home, people can still help by becoming a donor or volunteer."
"Whether it's gifts, pet supplies, blankets, or a small portion of your day, every contribution people make will make a difference in our animals' lives."
The Hunter Shelter is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.