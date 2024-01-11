Newcastle Herald
$67m supermarket expansion blocked after discovery of endangered flower

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
January 12 2024 - 5:00am
The field of orchids is the largest ever discovery of the extremely rare species.
Woolworths has been blocked from expanding a Central Coast distribution centre after a field of critically-endangered orchids was found growing in a lawn planted on the site by the supermarket giant.

