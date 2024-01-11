First look at Jerry Schwartz' new late-night inner-city Newcastle bar

High-profile businessman Jerry Schwartz has lodged plans for a new late-night inner-city bar under the Crossing apartment building in Merewether Street.
The proposed bar is an offshoot of the Schwartz family's Sydney Brewery craft beer operation based in Surry Hills.
The venue will occupy one of two ground-floor shopfronts under DOMA Group's nine-storey Crossing building and have a capacity for 190 patrons inside and 40 outside.
The development application proposes the indoor section of the bar would open every night until 1am, a variation from the 7pm closing time included in the building's 2019 consent conditions.
The bar's outdoor seating would close at 10pm.
Architectural drawings lodged with the development application show the venue will carry the name Sydney Brewery Newcastle.
Mr Schwartz plans to open a hospitality training centre in the nearby Centenary Antiques building which would include an in-house brewery providing beer to the new bar.
"In recent years Newcastle has seen an increase in popularity towards the craft beer industry and nightlife throughout the Civic area and therefore an increase in supply of local breweries and bars operating in Newcastle that support this industry," the development application says.
"With Schwartz Family Company owning and operating the Sydney Brewery this bar provides an ideal local outlet for the sharing of their craft beer to the Newcastle region.
"With the subject site situated between the growing entertainment and mixed-use precinct of Honeysuckle and the Civic area a bar is considered a perfect fit for the proposed use and location."
Mr Schwartz also owns Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza, Rydges Newcastle, Newcastle Novotel and the vacant Newcastle post office building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.