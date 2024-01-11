Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

English comedian Russell Howard going with the stand-up flow

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Howard's humour is based in his witty impersonations of working-class British life. Picture supplied
Russell Howard's humour is based in his witty impersonations of working-class British life. Picture supplied

THERE are moments on stage when time and preparation become irrelevant for English comedian Russell Howard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.