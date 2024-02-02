Hot tickets: 10 major concerts coming to Newcastle and the Hunter

WE know your credit card is probably stinging after Christmas. But as the dust settles on 2023, the new year promises another stellar period in live music for Newcastle and Hunter punters.
Here's 10 concerts in the Hunter that belong in your calendar.
The US pop superstar Pink once sold-out four nights at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and tickets for her debut at Turton Road are exhausted, for now. Those lucky enough to score tickets are guaranteed a theatrical performance complete with acrobatics, dazzling lights and a cavalcade of hits like Raise Your Glass, So What and Get The Party Started.
Matchbox Twenty are another mainstream US pop-rock act with a proven track record in Newcastle. The 3am and Push hit-makers haven't performed in Newcastle since 2012, although frontman Rob Thomas played Hunter Valley's Hope Estate in 2016. On the latest tour for 2023 album Where The Light Goes, Matchbox Twenty will be supported by US band The Goo Goo Dolls, who are best known for their 1998 No.1 single Iris.
Fans of Dan Sultan will be salivating at the opportunity to see the Indigenous star in such an intimate venue. This will be up close and personal - much like Sultan's brand of rock, blues and rock - with less than 200 tickets available. Last year Sultan released his self-titled seventh album which touched on his childhood experiences of racism. In November the record won an ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album.
This is another Great Southern Nights show which presents a unique opportunity to witness one of Australia's most euphoric electronic acts in a medium-sized venue.
The Presets haven't released a new album since 2018's Hi Viz, but with bangers like My People, Talk Like That and This Boys In Love in their arsenal, this gig will be a pure party.
Keep your eyes out for Daniel Johns in the crowd, supporting his old friend Julian Hamilton.
If your radio dial is permanently fixed to Triple M you'll know the Hoodoo Gurus tracks What's My Scene, Like Wow - Wipeout and Bittersweet like the back of your hand.
Dave Faulkner and the boys don't tour that often these days, so this provides a rare opportunity to party with one of Australia's most iconic '80s and '90s rock bands.
Adelaide's pub-rockers Bad//Dreems might not have the mainstream recognition of the Hoodoo Gurus, but they're one of the most vital Australian bands right now.
Last year they released their fourth album Hoo Ha!, a powerful and frightfully accurate examination of the underbelly of suburban Australia.
Hamilton Station Hotel's band room is probably the best space in town for live music, so this promises to be a wild night.
Tom Jones needs no introduction. The old sex bomb might be 83, but his Welsh baritone remains as compelling as ever. Much like last year's Elton John and Paul McCartney shows, this gig will carry a strong emotional sentiment as Jones farewells his Newcastle fans. Besides the classics like It's Not Unusual and Delilah to look forward to, there's also the utterly bizarre practice of seeing an elderly man have women's underwear tossed at him. That never gets old.
This just announced Day On The Green show features headliner Chris Isaak, with a solid bill that includes Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, and Vika & Linda.
Isaak's top 20 singles include some of contemporary music's most iconic songs: Somebody's Crying (1995), Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing (1999) and the career-defining Wicked Game (1989) which boasts more than half a billion streams on Spotify alone.
The American legend James Taylor returns for his first Australian tour in seven years. The 75-year-old US folk-pop star boasts an extensive songbook, featuring classics like Fire and Rain, You've Got A Friend In Me and How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You). The Day On The Green concert will also feature special guests Josh Pyke and Killing Heidi frontwoman Ella Hooper.
Tickets to Missy Higgins' The Sound Of White 20-year anniversary shows in Newcastle sold out within hours of going on sale last month. Fingers crossed Higgins adds a third show because this will be a special evening. The first half of the concert will feature stripped-back acoustic versions of new songs and tracks from other albums, before Higgins returns for a second set with her band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.