Hot tickets: 10 major concerts coming to Newcastle and the Hunter

Tom Jones needs no introduction. The old sex bomb might be 83, but his Welsh baritone remains as compelling as ever. Much like last year's Elton John and Paul McCartney shows, this gig will carry a strong emotional sentiment as Jones farewells his Newcastle fans. Besides the classics like It's Not Unusual and Delilah to look forward to, there's also the utterly bizarre practice of seeing an elderly man have women's underwear tossed at him. That never gets old.