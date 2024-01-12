Your Weekender reads: Vacations; Art Alexakis; Russel Howard; Valley whiskey distillery

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, January 13.
In terms of global success, Vacations are Newcastle's biggest band since Silverchair. Vacations frontman Campbell Burns talks to Josh Leeson about conquering the US and more.
Everclear's Art Alexakis is coming back to Australia for a solo run with tour partner, Brendan B Brown from Wheatus. They'll perform in Newcastle at the end of February. Jim Kellar caught up with the Alexakis, who says performing is one of his "last few avenues of dopamine."
Tower Whiskey Distillery has opened in the former Tower Estate winery. Establishing the distillery in Pokolbin was a no-brainer, Hope Estate owner Michael Hope tells Lisa Rockman.
Best-selling author Ion 'Jack' Idriess (1889-1979) indeed once seemed to have been everywhere before going on to pen an incredible 56 true-life books. Mike Scanlon looks at a new book on the prolific writer.
The rest of the world has been catching up to comedian Russel Howard's humorous observations and cutting impersonations of the British working-class. He talks to Josh Leeson ahead of his show at Newcastle's Civic Theatre next month.
Alex Morris heads for a beach in Argentina where you can watch the sun rise and set.
The Rocky Horror Show, Mayfield Arts Trail, live music and more.
