Truck load of scrap cars in flames on Pacific Motorway

A TRUCK carrying a load of scrapped cars caught on fire on the Pacific Motorway near Morisset about 12.45pm on Thursday.
Around 30 firefighters between the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene to find the crushed vehicles alight heading southbound.
Both southbound lanes on the motorway were closed as a result of the incident with one since reopening.
An RFS spokesperson said that about 2.20pm crews from the five RFS trucks and three FRNSW trucks had the fire under control but not completely extinguished.
Shortly after at 2.30pm a decision was made to reconnect the prime mover to the trailer and relocate it to the corner of Old Maitland and Mandalong roads on the western side of the motorway.
"The load will be tipped out and be completely extinguished," the spokesperson said.
While the components of the incident have been moved, FRNSW crews remain on site conducting a clean of hazardous materials and a spokesperson said the road would reopen once cleared.
Live Traffic is reporting there is still heavy traffic in the area affecting southbound travellers and they should expect minor delays as the site is dealt with.
Motorists should allow extra travel time and drive to the conditions.
