Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Truck load of scrap cars in flames on Pacific Motorway

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRUCK carrying a load of scrapped cars caught on fire on the Pacific Motorway near Morisset about 12.45pm on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.