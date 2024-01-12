Clippers a better look than Supercars

It is ridiculous and offensive for a small part of a community to have to argue so vehemently for the protection of community assets and to also sit back and allow falsehoods to be trotted out as fact. For all the talk of putting Newcastle on the world stage featuring our pristine beaches, the fact is Stockton beach is depleted and sand is stacking up on Horseshoe Beach. Supercars and the "entertainment precinct" model have failed the port city of Newcastle. We don't need entertainment, we need a comprehensive engineering solution incorporating both sides of the Hunter River's mouth.