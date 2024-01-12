Newcastle Herald
Letters

Clippers a better look than Supercars

By Letters to the Editor
January 13 2024 - 4:00am
The Clipper Round the World fleet leaves Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A world-class clipper race has shown that our past and future is in the wind ("Newcastle leaves lasting impression as it bids clipper fleet bon voyage", Newcastle Herald, 11/1). It was a spectacular sight as these world-class yachts raced past Nobbys Head outbound, reliving the days of sail.

