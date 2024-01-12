Clippers a better look than Supercars

A world-class clipper race has shown that our past and future is in the wind ("Newcastle leaves lasting impression as it bids clipper fleet bon voyage", Newcastle Herald, 11/1). It was a spectacular sight as these world-class yachts raced past Nobbys Head outbound, reliving the days of sail.
Jaw-flapping from the likes of the Maitland councillor Mitchell Griffin, ("Supercars shows why East End belongs to all", Letters, 2/11) from the Newcastle Supercars Supporters Club, could not be heard as a busy Nobbys breakwater enjoyed the moment. A Maitland resident telling the ratepayers of Newcastle how they should spend their money had fallen silent and replaced by the flapping of sails as the fleet jockeyed on Newcastle Harbour for their run to sea.
It is ridiculous and offensive for a small part of a community to have to argue so vehemently for the protection of community assets and to also sit back and allow falsehoods to be trotted out as fact. For all the talk of putting Newcastle on the world stage featuring our pristine beaches, the fact is Stockton beach is depleted and sand is stacking up on Horseshoe Beach. Supercars and the "entertainment precinct" model have failed the port city of Newcastle. We don't need entertainment, we need a comprehensive engineering solution incorporating both sides of the Hunter River's mouth.
I hope lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes has retired her Supercars onesie for good, and that her trip to the COP 28 was more than a photo opportunity. Iconic images of clippers sailing past Nobbys headland can be a harbinger of our future. A wind-driven, renewable future.
I write in reference to Bradley Perrett's article regarding bicycles versus motor cars in Darby Street Newcastle ("Cycling fetish hits motorists hard", Opinion, 5/1).
Some years ago, I lived at the Bar Beach end of Darby Street and owned and operated a successful eatery in the heart of the "eat street" called Taters. It was the '80s and '90s and parking was already a problem for the vast variety of eateries in the street.
On the western side of the street, buildings had been set back a few metres expecting that one day in the future Darby Street would be widened to accommodate extra traffic, and now that time has come. It has been building over the years, especially with the influx of apartment dwellers in the city.
So what does our council do to alleviate this problem? They become concerned about bicycle riders. They put surcharges on cafe owners.
If you could leave the car at home how would you get to Darby Street anyway?
The light rail does not service this area. The back streets of Cooks Hill have always been crammed with all-day parkers, mostly staff from nearby eateries and the taxation office.
Solutions include the widening of Darby Street as intended in the long-term plan, or improving public transport to the area. This street is not just an "eat street", it's a main arterial road taking all traffic from Newcastle to many suburbs, including Merewether, Bar Beach, Adamstown, Kotara and beyond.
We need to address a traffic flow problem now.
Let's look at the bigger picture and not just a select group of bike riders.
One really has to wonder what is happening with the Australian economy.
For 18 months the experts have told us how bad inflation has become and it will take some time to bring it under control. This has led to a steep climb in interest rates. The big news this week was that inflation had dropped to its lowest level in two years. And yet nothing has changed.
Petrol, electricity and groceries continue to be expensive for the average household. In the same news broadcast this week, some expert was telling us that meat, seafood and fruit and vegetables had all increased by less than 1 per cent. This is not reflected in the supermarkets, or by farmers seeking government intervention on price gouging for the retail cost of their produce.
Does anybody really have a grasp on this and, more importantly, do they really care? It seems like the blind leading the blind.
So no Australia Day paraphernalia at Woolies? They had no qualms about charging $14 for four doughnuts for Halloween.
Get real Peter Dutton. Where have you been? Many Australians have lost their livelihoods and some their homes. Severe flooding has inundated many areas. Some farmers won't be able to deliver produce to Woolworths due to these extreme recent weather events. Meanwhile, you are worried about the supply of Chinese-made Australian flags and the like in Woolworths for Australia Day? Please go and do some sandbagging Dutton.
I see the government says inflation and the cost of living is at its lowest in two years. Where does the government get these figures? When was the last time Albo went grocery shopping, put petrol in his car, or bought a beer?
In reply to Mac Maguire ("Guilt-driven comments", Letters, 11/1), in which he says he thinks "no" voters have a guilty conscience in denying Indigenous Australians recognition and a Voice, and that it is nothing to be proud of. In my opinion, this is plain ridiculous. Sixty per cent of the voting population would not have voted "no" if it made them feel guilty.
I am calling on the Defence Minister, Richard Marles, to donate to Ukraine the F18 Hornets. They have been sitting in mothballs at Williamtown since 2021. Putin must be defeated by Ukraine before he invades the West. Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and on it will go. No one wants another world war.
While the cost of living is a red flag for the government in Australia, I would like to remind the American flag-wavers here in the United States of Australia that the cost of living in Gaza is death, weapons of death supplied by the US and Australia. Arms deals for Israel to defend itself on Palestinian land is a "no vote"' for the Palestinians. Hence, the silence from the media is deafening.
