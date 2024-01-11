Teen shoplifters allegedly hit and bit security guard and shopper at centre

A SHOPPER was allegedly bitten on the arm and a security guard's cheekbone was fractured by two teenage shoplifters, police say.
Police were called to a shopping centre on Lake Road at Glendale about 6pm on Wednesday after reports of theft and assaults.
Officers at the scene were told that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy had entered a shop and allegedly stolen items.
A 31-year-old security guard was assaulted by the boy when he tried to retrieve the goods, according to police.
A member of the public, a 38-year-old man, stepped in to help the security guard.
Police allege the girl hit the man in the head with a water bottle and bit him twice on the arm.
A second security guard rushed over but was also allegedly assaulted by the girl, and suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone.
Police arrested the two teenagers and they were taken to Toronto Police Station.
The boy was charged with breaching bail conditions he was already on, shoplifting, and assaulting a person with the intent of resisting arrest.
The girl was charged with breaching bail as well, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Both were refused bail and spent the night in custody ahead of fronting a children's court on Thursday, January 11.
