Traditional smoking ceremony 'cleanses' Hunter Valley harvest

Hunter Valley winemakers, vignerons and tourism industry representatives gathered at Tyrrell's Wines yesterday for an important annual tradition.
The Hunter Valley Vintage Smoking Ceremony, this year led by local Wannaruah elder, Uncle Warren.
The smoking ceremony is a ritual performed to cleanse and purify the year's harvest from negative energy, both in a physical and spiritual sense. This age-old practice involves burning native Australian plants such as eucalyptus or emu bush, creating smoke with antimicrobial properties that are then transferred to the vines and soil.
Uncle Warren explained to the 100 or so people present that the ceremony and its rituals are intended to safeguard the vines and fruit, providing guidance for the vineyards to achieve a successful harvest.
"Through this ceremony, producers will establish a profound connection with the land, gaining the support of Mother Nature and the spirits of Baiame and Kawal," he said.
"This protective influence will ensure the well-being of the vineyards and their roots throughout this vintage, guiding the quest for the optimal balance of rain, sunshine, and all the essential elements from Mother Earth for a prosperous harvest on this terrain."
Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association president Chris Tyrrell said the ceremony, which made its vintage debut last year, had quickly become an integral part of the harvest.
"The industry views it as a means of further enhancing our connection with the land, as well as seeking the endorsement and safeguarding of nature and ancestral spirits for our vineyards," he explained.
"This ceremony is a testament to the collaborative bond between vineyard owners and local Indigenous communities, nurturing a deep-rooted appreciation for the land and its cultural heritage."
For many producers in the Hunter Valley, the harvest season has commenced. White varietals such as chardonnay, semillon and some other alternatives have already been picked and crushed into juice. Red varietals, including the region's flagship red varietal, shiraz, are expected to be ready for harvest in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.