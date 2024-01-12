Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Belmont target Stockton chase as Bush Blues clash on back of nationals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont's Adrian Isherwood representing the Bush Blues at the Australian Country Championships in Newcastle earlier this week. Picture by Simone De Peak
Belmont's Adrian Isherwood representing the Bush Blues at the Australian Country Championships in Newcastle earlier this week. Picture by Simone De Peak

BELMONT captain Luke Muddle welcomes the injection of Adrian Isherwood for Saturday's run chase in Newcastle first grade, fresh from playing alongside four Stockton opponents at the Australian Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.