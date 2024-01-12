Belmont target Stockton chase as Bush Blues clash on back of nationals

BELMONT captain Luke Muddle welcomes the injection of Adrian Isherwood for Saturday's run chase in Newcastle first grade, fresh from playing alongside four Stockton opponents at the Australian Country Championships.
All-rounder Ishwerwood shapes as the key figure when Belmont resume day two on 1-18, up against a Stockton quartet of Nick Foster, Josh McTaggart, Jeff Goninan and Logan Weston trying to defend 211 at Cahill Oval.
Ishwerwood, Foster, McTaggart, Goninan and Weston all missed club duty last weekend while representing the Bush Blues at the national carnival, which wrapped up in Newcastle on Wednesday.
Muddle hopes Isherwood, who scored 167 runs and took 10 wickets at his maiden tournament, provides Belmont with a sense of "belief" upon return.
"One hundred percent [it's good getting Isherwood back], especially after being amongst the runs for the Bush Blues," Muddle told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's always nice to see and hopefully he brings that back to club land and gives our boys a little bit of belief. Every little bit counts."
Muddle was also conscious of Stockton fielding a stronger XI for the back half of round nine, especially with off-spinner Foster and paceman McTaggart bolstering the visitor's attack.
"Talking to the boys after the game [on Saturday], we're pretty comfortable with where we're at at the moment," he said.
"Obviously they get a fair few players back, which makes it a bit harder to chase down.
"But it's one of those things where you've got to back you're ability to win the game."
Jarod Baxter (5-52) was the pick of Belmont's bowlers on day one while Muddle (2-42) and Riley Urquhart (2-36) split four wickets between them. Lucas Vincent (42) was Stockton's top scorer.
Clay Stevenson (7) was the only Belmont batsman removed from 14 overs faced. Connor Gibson (11) and night watchman Urquhart (0) are both not out.
Belmont have endured a rollercoaster season so far, sitting 10th on 20 points with contrasting bonus-point (50 over) and outright (two day) results twice posted in back-to-back fixtures.
Toronto (1-8), Wallsend (2-65) and Hamwicks (5-14) also resume run chases on Saturday, against Cardiff-Boolaroo (9d-293), University (207) and City (9d-253) respectively.
Wests and Waratah-Mayfield have yet to start against either Charlestown (8-260) or Merewether (9-279).
