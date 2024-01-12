Newcastle Herald
Stanton says Serie A link would boost Jets

By James Gardiner
January 12 2024 - 6:07pm
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton has spoken with prospective buyers of the club. Picture by Marina Neil
NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton believes being part of a network of clubs under one ownership group would have "real benefits" and provide a pathway for players and coaches.

