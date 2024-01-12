Stanton says Serie A link would boost Jets

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton believes being part of a network of clubs under one ownership group would have "real benefits" and provide a pathway for players and coaches.
There is speculation that Italian billionaire Danilo Iervolino, who owns Serie A club Salernitana, is among a group of foreign investors interested in taking over Newcastle's A-League franchise.
The Jets would reportedly be the first of a number of acquisitions in a multi-club model.
Stanton confirmed on Friday that he had spoken with prospective owners. However, he would not outline details about the parties.
"The discussions have been very positive," Stanton said. "They wanted to hear the vision I have and what I have been working on. They were clear on what type of things they would be looking for. It was an opportunity to meet and greet and voice what I have been doing."
Asked if being part of a network of clubs, possibly including the Italian top flight, would be advantageous, Stanton said: "There is some real benefit to that. If you look around the world, there are a lot of clubs who are banding together other clubs and building a main hub, with other clubs associated. It is a way to develop people and players, make clubs better and make a better collective. If that was to happen, I think that would be good."
Representatives from prospective buyers have visited Newcastle in the past month to inspect facilities and meet key personnel.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said on Thursday that the sale process was confidential and was unable to confirm or deny whether Iervolino was involved.
Any takeover must first be ratified by the Australian Professional Leagues and Football Australia.
Iervolino, 45, bought Salernitana two years ago. At the time, the club had recently returned to Serie A after 23 years in Italy's lower divisions.
The Jets have been bankrolled by the owners of four rival clubs since previous owner Martin Lee had his licence revoked in 2021.
Stanton said the ownership situation had not been a distraction for him or the players.
"We have no control over new owners coming in or when that will happen," Stanton said. "We just need to focus on the next game and getting a result. We have to be patient. There are people working hard in the background. I'm happy for them to do that and at the right time it will get announced. It is not a distraction for me or the players.""
