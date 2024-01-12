Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Weighty challenge for Perry's Sky Lab in back-to-back Magic Millions bid

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 12 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky Lab raced in The Beauford at Newcastle in November. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Sky Lab raced in The Beauford at Newcastle in November. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE trainer Paul Perry has identified weighting as the main issue for Sky Lab's attempt to win Magic Millions races in back-to-back years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.