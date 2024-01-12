Weighty challenge for Perry's Sky Lab in back-to-back Magic Millions bid

NEWCASTLE trainer Paul Perry has identified weighting as the main issue for Sky Lab's attempt to win Magic Millions races in back-to-back years.
Sky Lab will carry 60.5 kilograms when lining up in the $1million Subzero (2220 metres) at the Gold Coast on Saturday.
The six-year-old gelding, which took out the $1million Trophy (2220m) at the same meeting 12 months ago, starts 4kg heavier than nearest rival Warning (56.5) and sits at the opposite end of the scales to stablemate Olympic Gaze (52kg).
"He [Sky Lab] is well, everything's good, it's just the weight. He's got plenty of weight, that's the main concern," Perry told the Newcastle Herald.
The Perry pair will be ridden by the Collett cousins - Jason links back up with Sky Lab after tasting success at the Magic Millions in 2023 while Samantha pilots Olympic Gaze for the first time.
They have drawn inside barriers three and two respectively.
"The new track has been racing a bit leaderish ... Sky Lab gets back so the draw probably isn't going to suit him that well. There's going to be a lot of horses in front of him," Perry said.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has a team of four runners at this year's Magic Millions, featuring The Ingham winner Loch Eagle in the $1million Cup (1400m).
Hunter jockey Dylan Gibbons steers Lee's Animate in the Snippets (1200m) while Velvet Haze and Willinga Beast bookend the program.
Lees also has Luncies in the listed January Cup (2000m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.