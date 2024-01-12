Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic to represent Australia at Olympic qualifiers

MEREWETHER Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic will represent Australia at Olympic qualifiers in Puerto Rico next month.
The 2021 championship-tour finalist has been named in the Irukandjis squad alongside Jack Robinson, Ethan Ewing, Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum and Sally Fitzgibbons.
This year's ISA World Surfing Games, which get underway on February 22, provide the last chance for nations to secure spots for Paris later in 2024.
"Although the stakes are high it doesn't change how we all approach things as a team," Fitzgibbons told Surfing Australia media.
"Your best surfing is done when you are grounded and present in each of the tasks at hand.
"We want to bring out our best whilst representing the green and gold, if we do this successfully as a team the bigger picture will take care of its self.
"We are ready to 'bring the sting' together as the mighty Irukandjis."
Cibilic, 24, finished 16th on last year's Challenger Series to narrowly miss promotion back to the men's main draw.
The World Surf League's championship tour, including Merewether's Ryan Callinan, starts with the Pipe Pro in Hawaii on January 29.
