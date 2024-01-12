Newcastle Herald
Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic to represent Australia at Olympic qualifiers

By Josh Callinan
January 12 2024 - 11:00am
Merewether's Morgan Cibilic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Merewether's Morgan Cibilic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MEREWETHER Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic will represent Australia at Olympic qualifiers in Puerto Rico next month.

