Missing little boy found drowned in pool: police

Updated January 12 2024 - 11:42am, first published 11:40am
Missing little boy found drowned in pool: police
Missing little boy found drowned in pool: police

A LITTLE boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool at Lake Macquarie.

