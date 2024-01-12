Missing little boy found drowned in pool: police

A LITTLE boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool at Lake Macquarie.
Police were called to Teralba about 3.15pm on Thursday, January 11, after reports a six-year-old boy was missing from home.
Lake Macquarie officers searched the area and sadly discovered the child unresponsive in the pool of a "nearby property".
Police immediately started trying to resuscitate the child.
Despite their desperate efforts, the child was unable to be revived.
The body is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be the six-year-old boy that was reported missing.
Lake Macquarie police set up a crime scene and are making inquiries about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
