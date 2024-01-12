Bradford to hook in for MLR club

BLOCKBUSTING hooker Phil Bradford is excited to join Major League Rugby club Utah Warriors and hopes it is the start of a lengthy professional career.
Bradford and fellow Hunter Wildfire Alex Pohla fly out for Salt Lake City on Sunday. Wildflires fly-half Connor Winchester is joining the Dallas Jacklas. The trio have signed two-year deals.
"It is my first professional gig," Bradford said. "I had a season in Spain in Seville. That was fun, but this is different. Hopefully it is a stepping stone to other opportunities.
"Now I have a sniff, I have to make the most of it. I'm ready now. I'm more mature and have developed as a player. The MLR is classed as professional. It bumps up the CV. My vision is picking up something in Japan down the track."
Bradford, 26, has been one of the former hookers in the Shute Shield for the past two seasons.
A strong scrummager, Bradford also boasts a power running game and was the leading try-scorer in the Shute Shield in 2022.
"They like the style of game that I play," Bradford said. "Last year, Utah were a big team. The coach turned over a lot of players and has gone for a more mobile side."
Bradford is among eight foreigners in the squad. His partner, Charlotte, is travelling with him and they will share an apartment with Pohla and another import.
"It will help settling in when you have a familiar face there," Bradford said. "We have to hit the ground running. It's only short preseason. I have been following a Utah gym program and am leaner than I have been."
The MLR's 20-round season starts on March 4. Utah, which finished fifth last season, open the campaign against Los Angeles. They meet Dallas in Arlington on April 14.
The MLR season finishes in July and the trio plan to return to Australia and rejoin the Wildfires for the final part of the Shute Shied.
