All aboard as Lakefest sets sail for 2024 with an expanded calendar of events Advertising Feature

Action from the She Sails Tr-Series first leg at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club last weekend, one of many Lakefest 2024 events. Picture Margs Yacht Photos

Lake Macquarie is one of the world's great sailing venues and its reputation as a breeding ground for national, Olympic and world champions is undeniable.

Sailing superstars like Tom Slingsby and Nathan Outteridge, to name but a few, cut their teeth on the lake while international champions such as US Olympic legend Lanee Beashell and her family have settled here.

Lakefest, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, seeks to celebrate and promote its status as a boating mecca and returns this year with an expanded schedule of activities running from January 7 all the way through to April 13.

The original concept for Lakefest was hatched back in 2013 following the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta.

It was developed by Lake Macquarie Yacht Club (LMYC), Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto (RMYCT), Wangi Amateur Sailing Club (WASC) and Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association.

Since then Belmont 16s, Croudace Bay Sailing Club, Sailability and Canoe Academy Outriggers Club have come on board as participants, and along with support from Lake Macquarie City Council, the festival has morphed into a celebration of all things aquatic.

"Our shared focus is to introduce people to boating, and the facilities that exist throughout Lake Macquarie to pursue that passion," Geoff Edman, Commodore of LMYC and chair of the Lakefest organising committee, said.

"The number of events has increased significantly over the last 10 years and that growth reflects the much broader net we are casting these days, and it is pleasing to see."

Lakefest is shaped around three core annual events.

The Australia Day Regatta, hosted by WASC on January 26.

The Heaven Can Wait Charity Regatta, hosted by RMYCT, from February 1-4, featuring the high profile one-lap dash around the lake, and the prestigious 12-hour and 24-endurance races.

And the LMYC Regatta which runs over two weekends: Day 1 on January 27 and Day 2 on February 10.

An Overall Lakefest Trophy is awarded to the most successful boat that competes across all three events.

Along with these iconic events, Lakefest is populated by a multitude of other activities, some competitive, some more socially focused.

New to the fold as a Lakefest participant, Croudace Bay Sailing Club (CBSC) kicked off official 2024 festival proceedings with their CBSC Regatta on January 7.

"We had a fabulous day on the water and we're really pleased to be involved," Ian Gilkes, vice commodore of CBSC, said.

The three-leg She Sails Tri-Series, which kicked off last weekend at LMYC is contested across two divisions - one for female-skippered keelboats, and another for boats with crews of 50 per cent females or more.

RMYCT will host the second leg on February 18, and WASC the third, on March 3.

"The first race on January 14 was great," Sarah Gamble RMYCT She Sails representative said.



"We had 18 boats on the water and we're looking forward to matching that over the next couple of races.

"One of the aims of She Sails is to increase female participation in sailing and being included in LakeFest certainly helps this objective.



"The Tri-Series is a great way for participants to build sailing skills and confidence in a supportive environment and we have a lot of fun on the water as well.'

In the spirit of gender inclusion, Belmont 16s will hold a separate ladies race on Sunday, March 3 to promote female participation in the 16ft skiff class.



It will be the fourth running of their event and is timed each year to tie in with International Women's Day celebrations.

A number of elite standalone sailing competitions will be held under the Lakefest umbrella this year including the Adams 10 Australian Championship hosted by LMYC on February 9-11, featuring 10m keel boats with crews of 6 or 7 people.

"The Adams 10 Championship is a pinnacle national event and draws high calibre competitors from across the country," David Young, LMYC director and member of the Adam 10 national committee, said.

Lakefest 2024 features an expanded schedule of activities running from January 7 all the way through to April 13. Picture Peter Mayo

"This year for the first time we'll also have a Corinthian division for non-professionals.

"Now that they have restarted dredging Swansea channel we can expect more boats of this size coming to our shores which is a great boost to confidence not only for boat owners and their support crews, craft and families, but also event organisers."

WASC, Belmont 16s and Toronto Amateur Sailing Club (TASC) will host multiple state and national sailing championships through the Lakefest summer, drawing upwards of 750 boats, their crews and support people to the area.

TASC is hosting the RS100 and VS15 nationals, as well as the MG NSW Championships, the Heron NSW Championship and Optimist NSW Championships. WASC has a similar jampacked calendar.

Belmont 16s will host the Hahn SuperDry Sprint Series on February 3, and the Belmont Bay Championships the next day - both events attract local and interstate 16ft skiff competitors.

"Last year we had over 50 skiffs and we're expecting the same this year," Belmont 16s sailing manager Nadine Steenson said.

"The format is very popular with competitors, and there's a lot of action on the water."

For those a little less competitively inclined, both WASC (Feb 9) and LMYC (Feb 23) host fun twilight sailing events with a strong social focus after racing is concluded at the respective hosting clubs.

Belmont 16s will also host their popular Pirate Day on February 17 where junior sailors, family, friends and assorted buccaneers dress up for a fun morning of sailing, treasure hunts and social merriment.

The time-honoured Boatfest and Boat Bits Bonanza on February 11 are always popular Lakefest attractions.

Boatfest showcases the great work members of the Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association at Rathmines do to keep the old boat building skills alive.

Their Boat Bits Bonanza car boot sale offers the chance to find or sell boat-related bits and pieces.

For those looking to dip their toe in the water, the Canoe Academy Outriggers Club will host a Come and Try morning on January 28.

Meanwhile disability organisation Sailability will provide those with and without a disability pathways to experience the joys of being on the water.

Lakefest also features a number of signature dinner and gala nights, the first being the Heaven Can Wait charity dinner at RMYCT on February 2.

This year's guest speakers will be internationally recognised sailors Wendy Tuck and Tom Addis, interviewed by sports advocate Helene O'Neill.

"Tom has been aboard six winning Sydney to Hobart boats, generally as navigator, and really is next level in terms of capability and sailing expertise," Evan McHugh race director for the Heaven Can Wait Regatta and principal race officer at RMYCT, said.

"Similarly Wendy Tuck is one of the most capable sailors Australia has ever produced.

"She was the first female skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Race, she's been at the forefront of Sydney to Hobart sailing and has generally shown that in very tough environments women can compete and achieve at the same standard as men."

The charity dinner, which follows on from a less formal gathering at the Toronto Hotel on February 1, is a great fundraiser for the local Cancer Council and has to date raised over $500,000.

Together they provide a fantastic a social springboard for the Heaven Can Wait racing that follows on February 3-4.

The other social highlight of Lakefest is the Lakefest Ball which marks the end of the festival and which clubs take turns hosting each year.

This year's is LMYC's turn, and with a theme of 'glamour', Geoff is promising a night to remember.

"I don't want to give too much away but it will be a little bit special, a little bit fun and frivolous, and a great chance to get dressed up, have a great time and raise funds for Cancer Council and Marine Rescue."