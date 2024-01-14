Hunter's poor HSC performance escapes examination

A decade and a half on and it seems the Hunter's schools, at least not enough of them, aren't delivering the goods, especially in the government sector. A dig into HSC results across the Hunter is a bleak exercise. My statistics come from the HSC data bases available on the websites of Sydney's two major newspapers. Both sites calculate an index which measures the proportion of a school's HSC subject entries awarded a band six result. A band six score typically means a student has performed in the top 15 per cent of scores in an HSC subject. Across NSW, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that the median index of band six outcomes in schools for both 2022 and 2023 was 5.5 per cent.