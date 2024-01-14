Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Hunter's poor HSC performance escapes examination

By Phillip O'Neill
January 15 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter's poor HSC performance escapes examination
Hunter's poor HSC performance escapes examination

Aside from how lucky you were in the parents lottery, the two things that most determine your life chances are your health and education outcomes. Of these, education is the one which can be readily improved for all kids. Across the Hunter, however, this simple truth is being ignored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.