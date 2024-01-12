Jets focus on defence ahead of Unite Round clash with Roar

AS they enter the back half of their A-League Women's campaign, the Newcastle Jets are acutely aware that they need to get a wriggle on.
From their first 11 fixtures this season, the Jets garnered 14 competition points. They've had four wins, five losses and two draws.
Before embarking on their next 11 games, and ahead of round 12 which began last night, they were placed eighth, level on points with Western Sydney (sixth) and Melbourne Victory (seventh). Victory played Perth Glory on Friday night.
The Jets were only a point outside the top six prior to 'Unite Round', when all matches are being played in Sydney, but they could fall as low as 10th if they lose to Brisbane Roar tonight.
The Roar (ninth) were only a point behind them, while Central Coast (10th), who have a game in hand on both the Jets and Roar, were two points behind Newcastle.
The Mariners played Wellington last night.
"We do know that we have to start winning more consistently and getting more points," Jets midfielder Emma Dundas said ahead of her side's 7.45pm match at Leichhardt Oval.
"It's having the composure to win those games.
"We've been ahead in a lot of games, but it's just a couple of minutes that we ... lack concentration, I suppose, that really get to us sometimes."
Newcastle are yet to win consecutive games this season, and blew another opportunity to do so when they conceded late to draw 3-3 with Canberra United at home last week.
They're having little trouble scoring goals - they've netted 18 this season, more than any other side placed above them aside from competition leaders Melbourne City, who have scored 28.
But they've let in 21 goals - the third-most in the competition. Only the two bottom-placed teams, Adelaide (26) and Canberra (24), have conceded more.
"That's been our focus for this week," defender Zoe Karipidis said.
"We're scoring goals, no issue, but it's keeping that composure in the back-line.
"I feel like our style of play, we're going to concede goals, but it's how we can manage that and keep growing each week to limit that."
The Roar, who Newcastle are yet to meet this season, are coming off a 2-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix last week. Karipidis said as disappointing as it was to draw with Canberra, the Jets had taken plenty from the match.
"Our work ethic was there, if we keep working hard like that each week, and focusing on those little bits that can take us to that next level," the 19-year-old said.
"Gary's been putting it in our heads; we need to win, that winning mentality, never giving up, keep working hard until the final whistle."
