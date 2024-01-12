Former James Estate Wines boss fails to have bail rules that 'imprison' him dropped

One-time Hunter wine boss David James has lost a bid to be freed of bail conditions he says "imprison" him, as the district court set a trial date over charges he allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice.
Mr James applied to have his bail dispensed with when he faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday, representing himself.
The court heard the former James Estate Wines chief had been rejected for Legal Aid representation and was awaiting the outcome of an appeal before potentially seeking counsel elsewhere.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice by harassing his estranged wife about her involvement in a police investigation.
The Newcastle Herald previously reported that Mr James was accused of trying to get his former wife to sign documents to prohibit her providing details about his financial affairs, make her disclose information she gave to police and retract any statements she made.
Judge Mark Williams on Friday set the trial - expected to take as long as 10 weeks - for February 10, 2025, and a mention date in March this year for an update on Mr James' situation regarding legal representation.
The previous trial date was abandoned because of questions over Mr James' legal representation, the court heard.
When asking Judge Williams to dispense with his bail, Mr James said he had followed the conditions for more than six years but they "imprison" him.
"It's become an abuse of process," Mr James said.
The court heard conditions included being of good behaviour, a ban on communicating with his former wife, and notifying police within three days of moving house - there were no regular reporting requirements or other conditions often included in bail.
Stephen Meechan, for the Crown, said the conditions were "not unduly onerous" and argued against their removal.
Judge Williams said it was "commendable" that Mr James had not breached his bail, but refused to make any changes.
"If these conditions have been in place for six years and they haven't caused you significant difficulty, I'm not inclined to vary them now," he said.
