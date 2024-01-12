Newcastle Herald
Former James Estate Wines boss fails to have bail rules that 'imprison' him dropped

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Former Hunter wine boss David James. File picture
One-time Hunter wine boss David James has lost a bid to be freed of bail conditions he says "imprison" him, as the district court set a trial date over charges he allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice.

