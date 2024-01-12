Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Swansea Belmont's Rees helps NSW complete clean sweep at interstate series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swansea Belmont's Kaitlin Rees (centre). Picture by Surf Life Ssaving NSW
Swansea Belmont's Kaitlin Rees (centre). Picture by Surf Life Ssaving NSW

SWANSEA-BELMONT'S Kaitlin Rees has helped NSW complete a clean sweep at the Interstate Ocean Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.