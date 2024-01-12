Swansea Belmont's Rees helps NSW complete clean sweep at interstate series

SWANSEA-BELMONT'S Kaitlin Rees has helped NSW complete a clean sweep at the Interstate Ocean Championships.
Rees won the youth female board race, one of 30 gold medals and 63 podiums recorded by the hosts at Maroubra Beach on Thursday.
The Blues eventually finished on top of the standings in all four categories - pathways, youth, open and overall.
It was the fifth straight year NSW had taken out the title.
Rees competed alongside five other Hunter branch members.
"It was pretty much the perfect race for me," Rees told Surf Life Saving NSW media.
"I was able to get out clean which meant I had my own water and just raced my way.
"I'm so grateful to the community at Swansea Belmont, I wouldn't be here without them, and it's a great group here today as well.
"It's been good to learn from the older athletes with all their experience."
