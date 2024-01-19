Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle teen Isaac Strutt-Stevens has the Netflix universe at his feet

LR
By Lisa Rockman
January 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Isaac Strutt-Stevens was working on a bike in his backyard when he received a phone call that changed his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.