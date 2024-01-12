Car ploughs into retirement village on Central Coast

An elderly driver has escaped with minor injuries after his car ploughed into two units at a retirement village on the state's Central Coast.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) deployed two crews to the scene of the crash in Bias Avenue, Bateau Bay, just after 11am on Thursday, January 12.
FRNSW said it appears the sedan had smashed through a pillar outside the entrance to one of the units, pushing a pile of bricks and rubble against the external wall of a neighbouring unit before coming to a stop.
None of the elderly occupants of the units were injured.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries before transporting him to hospital.
FRNSW firefighters are working to shore up the impacted building, which has sustained significant structural damage, and safely remove the car.
NSW Police will investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.
