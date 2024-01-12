Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Car ploughs into retirement village on Central Coast

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 12 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car ploughed into a retirement village on the Central Coast. Picture supplied FRNSW
The car ploughed into a retirement village on the Central Coast. Picture supplied FRNSW

An elderly driver has escaped with minor injuries after his car ploughed into two units at a retirement village on the state's Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.