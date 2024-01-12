Jason Donovan soaks up new ocean baths ahead of Rocky Horror Show opening

IT'S time to bring out the fish-net stockings and your best feathered boa while you channel your inner eccentric self.
In its 50th anniversary production, the curtain at Newcastle's Civic Theatre will unveil The Rocky Horror Show on Friday night, ahead of its official opening on Saturday night.
Australian superstar Jason Donovan known for his role on Neighbours, stars as Frank N Furter and Spicks and Specks' Myf Warhurst who plays the Narrator, are excited to be in town and want Newcastle to dress up.
"We want everyone to dress up," Donovan said.
"Get tickets, get involved," Warhurst added.
Over the next three weeks, record-breaking crowds from across the state and as far as the UK will be singing along to the Time Warp in Newcastle, with already 23,000 ticket sales made.
Donovan said it meant everything to be performing in Newcastle and it was a great city that deserved a show like this.
"It's a great theatre and I hear the audiences here are ready which is even more exciting," he said.
"It's great to be here at the Civic, Newcastle deserves these wonderful shows and let's hope the future is bright for this city with touring and theatre full stop."
After hosting some live Spicks and Specks shows in the past, Warhurst said she knew what to expect from a Newcastle crowd.
"From my experience the crowds have always been absolutely fabulous, I can't wait. We can feel the audience is really keen for us to be here and that makes it extra special," she said.
The stars said they had also been enjoying all Newcastle had to offer including it's great food options and the beach.
"We're enjoying seeing the city and wandering around," Warhurst said.
"They've even renovated the pool at the front, especially for me - they knew I was coming," Donovan added on the Newcastle Ocean Baths.
He told the audience to "expect the unexpected" when coming to see the Rocky Horror Show.
"We had an opportunity to bring it back to Australia with Myf and a wonderful cast and I think when you're coming to the Rocky Horror Show you expect the unexpected."
"You never really get bored in the show. It has a wonderful heart and also taps into that part in all of us that is a little bit of a misfit. It's sort of about coming out of yourself."
The show is choreographed by Newcastle born and bred Nathan M Wright and will be the first in a new line up of world class productions brought to the area by leading British theatre producer Sir Howard Panter of Trafalgar Entertainment.
"We are thrilled to be here in Newcastle bringing the first of many new international smash hit theatre productions to the city," he said.
"The response has been phenomenal so far and we can't wait for audiences to witness this incredible production.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the record ticket sales reflect the strong appetite for international-quality touring productions among Novocastrians and visitors.
