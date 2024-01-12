Trio of alleged serial alcohol thieves arrested, 30 bottles seized

A TRIO of teenagers have allegedly been linked to a spate of bottle shop thefts across three months.
The alleged serial alcohol thieves had been linked to 10 reports of stealing at stores across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie since November 2023, according to police.
Detectives homed in on the three - one boy aged 17 and two men aged 18 - on Thursday, January 11, after an extensive investigation.
The 17-year-old and one 18-year-old were arrested at Dudley about 7.30am.
They were taken to Belmont Police Station.
The younger teenager was charged with 10 counts of larceny, entering a vehicle without consent, and having goods in his custody suspected of being stolen.
The 18-year-old was charged with three counts of larceny, and having goods in his custody suspected of being stolen.
Both were refused bail and spent the night in custody ahead of their first court appearances on Friday, January 12.
After further inquiries that day, detectives raided a home on Broadman Street at Charlestown about 2pm.
Officers allegedly seized 30 bottles of liquor and a purse, which they believe had been stolen.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Belmont Police Station.
He faces two counts of having goods suspected of being stolen in or on premises.
He was released on strict bail conditions and must front Belmont Local Court at the end of the month.
