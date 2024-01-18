Ngarrama 'fills a void' for those who don't want to celebrate January 26

The upcoming Ngarrama reconciliation event is a chance for people to not only celebrate Indigenous culture, but to "fill a void" around January 26.
That's according to University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor of Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Nathan Towney, the man behind the King Edward Park event on January 25.
The Wiradjuri man said January 26 was a "unique date" and many didn't know how to mark the occasion.
"A lot of people don't see it as a celebration," he said.
"It's a day of trauma for a lot of people as they reflect on some of the devastation that's occurred for our people over generations.
"It can be a really difficult date and so this is a chance for us to come together and to connect and celebrate being Aboriginal, which is exciting.
"We know now that the 25th of January and this Ngarrama event really feels a void for people. It allows them to acknowledge that it's a significant time but they are able to do it in a way that comes comfortably for them."
That void is being filled for a growing number of people each year. Mr Towney said they expected a few hundred at the first event in 2022, and ended up with 2000, which was followed by a crowd of 4000 last year.
"It really started out as a bit of a trial," he said.
"It makes me feel really proud that a vision that started a few years ago has turned into such a significant event on the calendar for the Newcastle people.
"I love the fact that it is a popular event for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well, and that was really important for us. We hope to see as many mob there as we can.
"It's a free event and we encourage people to bring a picnic rug and a picnic. There's no food trucks, which we did on purpose because we don't want it to become a market, so we really encourage people to come prepared."
The third annual Ngarrama comes after an eventful year for Indigenous people, which included the no vote succeeding in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
"Obviously it was a disappointing outcome across the country," Mr Towney said.
"I think it was good to see that Newcastle was one of the few areas across the country where a yes vote got up.
"So that is something that we can all be really proud of but, I think this event is always well attended by our local Aboriginal community and we don't see that any different.
"You may not want to take part in the celebrations on the 26th of January but also you might not want to go and march and do those types of things.
"So I think this is a nice way for people to acknowledge and celebrate Aboriginal culture and who they are and where they come from."
Mr Towney was also acknowledged for his work to establish the event by being honoured as Newcastle's 2023 Citizen of the Year. He said it had been an honour to hold the position for the past 12 months.
"To think that someone thought that I was worthy of nomination still blows my mind and I feel really privileged to be recognised in that way," he said.
"It's been an up and down year obviously with the referendum but, it wasn't going to be the answer to all of our problems either.
"We continue to work through what we need to. I just feel really privileged to live here and to be part of this community and to be acknowledged that way it was something that will be close to my heart forever."
