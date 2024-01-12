Search on for Charles, last seen at Newcastle aged care home

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a man reported missing from a Newcastle aged care home.
Charles Bourne, 81, was last seen at the facility on Christo Road at Waratah West about 7.45am on Friday, January 12.
Newcastle officers have since been notified of his disappearance and immediately launched inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for Mr Bourne's welfare due to his age.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of thin build and with grey balding hair.
He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a light-green checked shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes, and glasses.
He may be carrying a green 'Woolworths' bag and an orange-coloured bag.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
