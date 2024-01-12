Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Search on for Charles, last seen at Newcastle aged care home

Updated January 12 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Bourne, aged 81, was last seen at an aged care facility in Waratah West at about 7.45am on Friday. Picture by NSW Police
Charles Bourne, aged 81, was last seen at an aged care facility in Waratah West at about 7.45am on Friday. Picture by NSW Police

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a man reported missing from a Newcastle aged care home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.