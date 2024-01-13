Yes Jason Donovan, Newcastle is just ace

Just before leaving Newcastle this week, Ryan Gibson, the skipper of South African yacht Dare To Dream, praised the city and its people.
"The support has been amazing," Gibson told Newcastle Herald reporter Josh Leeson before setting sail.
"Everything is very close together and well organised. Everything here has made it easy for us, which is what you want for stopovers."
It was the first time the Clipper Round the World Race had visited Newcastle, and it was a spectacular sight in the harbour on Wednesday as the 11 70-foot yachts sailed past Newcastle's CBD and then Nobbys breakwall to start their six-day voyage north to Airlie Beach. Crowds gathered along the Newcastle Foreshore and Stockton to farewell the fleet that had been anchored at Wickham's Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club for the past week.
Similarly, on Friday, actor Jason Donovan, in town to open The Rocky Horror Show at Civic Theatre, gushed about the city and its people.
Donovan said it meant everything to be performing in Newcastle and it was a great city that deserved a great show.
"I hear the audiences here are ready which is even more exciting," he said.
"It's great to be here at the Civic, Newcastle deserves these wonderful shows and let's hope the future is bright for this city with touring and theatre, full stop."
Events like the Clipper Round the World Race give us the opportunity to share our beautiful city with the world, a city that is increasingly attracting top tier acts, including Elton John and Paul McCartney last year, and Pink next month. There's also rumours Italian billionaires have a Newcastle interest too.
It is no secret to Novocastrians that our city is the best, but it's still nice to hear it from others from time to time.
Have a good Sunday.
Lisa Allan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.