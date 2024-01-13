Yes Jason Donovan, Newcastle is just ace

It was the first time the Clipper Round the World Race had visited Newcastle, and it was a spectacular sight in the harbour on Wednesday as the 11 70-foot yachts sailed past Newcastle's CBD and then Nobbys breakwall to start their six-day voyage north to Airlie Beach. Crowds gathered along the Newcastle Foreshore and Stockton to farewell the fleet that had been anchored at Wickham's Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club for the past week.