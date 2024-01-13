Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Yes Jason Donovan, Newcastle is just ace

January 14 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just before leaving Newcastle this week, Ryan Gibson, the skipper of South African yacht Dare To Dream, praised the city and its people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.