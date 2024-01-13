The Lowedown: Hectic schedule will make or break Jets

The footballing gods giveth, and they taketh away.
Those stunned by the Jets shelling two points in the 98th minute last weekend against Macarthur, conceding an equaliser with pretty much the last kick of the game, could surely remember two weeks prior when they snatched a draw from Perth in a similar time slot at McDonald Jones Stadium.
That brought wild celebrations, reminiscent of an FA Cup triumph, for the earning of a point, and last week was a kick in the guts.
Funnily enough, a draw was probably the right result on both occasions.
Dust off the gloves and fight on.
Dust off the gloves and fight on. I'm sure that's the attitude the Jets will adopt against Brisbane on Sunday.
I'm sure that's the attitude the Jets will adopt on Sunday, in the Unite Round of games, all of which will be staged in Sydney.
They face Brisbane tomorrow at Allianz Stadium, which on a lot of levels is better than playing at Suncorp right now.
A double-header - Macarthur v Western United, in the early fixture, followed by Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers at Commbank Stadium last night - kicked off the weekend.
The clash between City and Wanderers, equal third on 18 points, shapes as the headline act.
Tonight Central Coast will look to be the first team to lower Melbourne Victory's colours this season in an enthralling early game, and Sydney take on Adelaide in the late fixture, completing a juicy double-header at Allianz Stadium.
On Sunday the final two games kick off at 7.45pm, at the two designated venues, with the Jets and Brisbane in the east and Wellington v Perth out west in Parramatta.
The concept is hardly original.
The AFL and NRL have both tried the format, quite successfully it must be noted, and it will be interesting to see how football's version fares.
It looms as an important round for many. Wellington versus Perth, for example, may not be the blockbuster of the round, but if the Phoenix win, and tote up 24 points after 12 games, one finals berth is all but secured.
Victory, City and the Wanderers look very likely to occupy three berths on current standings, which already leaves the rest fighting for two spots.
Maybe that's an early crow, but I'd be tempted to add the Mariners on current form to that list.
One spot left?
Sydney and Adelaide, both on 15 points, would surely disagree. (They clash on Saturday.) The Sky Blues have been a bit inconsistent, and I'm losing patience with an energetic Reds side who are desperately missing the creativity and class of Craig Goodwin.
Macarthur, Brisbane and the Jets will still believe but need to get on a run soon to stay in touch.
We will know about Newcastle's chances after the next three weeks (approximately) and five games.
The vagaries of the draw ensure they will clash with Brisbane tomorrow, and again on Tuesday, January 23 at home, split by a visit to Sydney FC on January 19.
Further home games against Wellington and Victory on February 3 round out this important period.
By my reckoning seven points minimum would keep their hopes alive. Ten or 11 would be a magnificent return. That highlights surely the importance of the two clashes with Brisbane, who are a bit shaky presently, undergoing coaching transition, and with confidence wavering. A ruthless approach is required right now.
In truth, the biggest hope for the Jets right now is in the balance, off the pitch. Sale of the club, sovereignty in decision making, and reliable capital resources are urgently needed.
May the footballing gods smile kindly on the negotiations.
