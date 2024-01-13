Sporting Declaration: Jets approaching the point of no return

HOW do you make a small fortune out of A-League soccer? Start with a large fortune.
For some reason that tired old joke sprung to mind after speculation surfaced this week that Italian entrepeneur Danilo Iervolino was interested in buying the Newcastle Jets.
Now, if like me you wouldn't know Iervolino if he popped up in your fettuccine, he is apparently a self-made billionaire who struck it rich by setting up online universities in his homeland, and one of this first major purchases has been struggling Serie A club Salernitana.
Other than that, I'm largely none the wiser about the 45-year-old. By the same token, I find myself wondering how much knowledge he has of Newcastle, the Jets and the A-League in general.
If he's done his due diligence, he would be aware that the Jets have been under interim ownership for almost three years and their long-suffering supporters haven't had a lot to cheer about since Newcastle hosted the 2017-18 grand final.
He might also have gleaned that the A-League is at arguably its lowest ebb, as evidenced by dismal crowd figures, scant media coverage and at least three clubs that are struggling to stay afloat financially.
One of those, of course, is Newcastle, whose national-league existence has been precarious (and occasionally interrupted) since the days of KB United back in the late 1970s.
Since the advent of the A-League in 2005-06, the Jets have had three full-time owners - Con Constantine, Nathan Tinkler and Martin Lee - all of whom pumped millions into the club, only to find themselves unceremoniously ousted once their bank balances started to dwindle.
After Lee was stripped of his licence in January 2021, the owners of four rival A-League clubs stepped in to bankroll the Jets, and it would seem safe to assume they won't be digging much deeper into their own pockets for much longer.
Hence the Jets were placed on the market in October, and it is not hard to reach the conclusion that if a new owner does not emerge in the near future, Newcastle's A-League franchise could well cease to exist, sooner rather than later.
Taking all that into account, the obvious question is why would anyone in their right mind want to buy the Jets?
Presumably because, like a run-down house in an upmarket suburb, the potential is there for someone with enough imagination, expertise and funds to capitalise.
Newcastle is undoubtedly a rugby league heartland, and the Knights are always likely to be the No.1 team in town.
But the round-ball code has a proud history in this area, dating back to Minmi Rangers in the 1880s.
It boasts more participants than any of its counterparts, and while the Jets' average home crowd this year (5492) has been decidedly underwhelming, the full house at the 2017-18 title decider is a reminder that the fans are out there. They just need a reason to jump on the bandwagon.
The first step in that process is finding a new owner to reassure the Novocastrian faithful that they have a team who are capable of more than making up the numbers.
Whether Iervolino is the man to fill that void, only time will tell. But in theory, at least, a partnership between the Jets and a big club overseas could potentially be a win-win outcome for all parties.
Youngsters who come up through the Jets' academy system could eventually have a pathway straight from the A-League into Europe. Players and staff could also transfer in the other direction.
And, realistically, the cost of running an A-League franchise is a pittance compared to the vast sums required to fund a top-flight club in Europe. One decent transfer fee could make it a shrewd investment.
Fans are entitled to be sceptical about a foreign owner. After all, the Jets have been there, done that.
But the bottom line is that we're in no position to be fussy. Beggars, as they say, can't be choosers, and the Jets are perilously close to the point of no return.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.