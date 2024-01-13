Dudley man struck by getaway vehicle after confronting four thieves

POLICE have launched an investigation after a Dudley resident was struck by a getaway vehicle during a confrontation with four offenders attempting to steal a motorbike.
About 4am Saturday January 13, emergency services were called to a home on Tumut Street to reports a man had been injured.
Police have been told four people forced entry to the home and attempted to steal a motorcycle. They were confronted by neighbours and following a struggle, fled in a vehicle, striking the man.
The 42 year old suffered leg injuries and was treated by neighbours until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A crime scene was established which has been forensically examined.
Detectives from Lake Macquarie have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for public assistance to identify the vehicle and its occupants.
The vehicle is described as being a turquoise-coloured Volkswagen T-Cross.
The four occupants are described as males, aged between 15 and 20, wearing black clothing and face coverings.
Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or leave information online via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.