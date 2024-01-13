Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dudley man struck by getaway vehicle after confronting four thieves

By Newsroom
January 14 2024 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dudley man struck by getaway vehicle after confronting four thieves
Dudley man struck by getaway vehicle after confronting four thieves

POLICE have launched an investigation after a Dudley resident was struck by a getaway vehicle during a confrontation with four offenders attempting to steal a motorbike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.