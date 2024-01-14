New deal cherry on top for former Knight Zac Hosking

Zac Hosking once looked to others for motivation to continue chasing his NRL dream.
Now, the Novocastrian hopes his story can help inspire players pursuing their own.
Hosking, who little more than two years ago couldn't crack a start in Newcastle's NRL side - despite winning the club's NSW Cup player-of-the-year award two seasons running - joined Canberra last week on a three-year deal.
The Raiders pried the 26-year-old out of reigning premiers Penrith, whom he played 21 games for last season and remained contracted to for 2024.
His breakout campaign at the Panthers, which came after he made four appearances for Brisbane the year prior, convinced Canberra to come calling as soon as Hosking hit the open market on November 1.
The lure of an extended deal was too good of an offer to refuse for a player who, for years prior to his Penrith deal, had toiled away as a part-time footballer and full-time carpenter.
"When I'm asked about it, or it's brought up, I'm pretty proud of my story," Hosking said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald from Canberra.
"It's pretty unique, so if I can be the one guys look at when they're sort of at their wit's end or about to stop doing it, and they think of me and go on and pursue their dream for another year or two, that makes me happy.
"I'd love to be that guy for them."
Hosking's rise from the lower grades to landing the longest deal of his career wouldn't have been possible if he didn't make the decision to leave Newcastle.
At the end of 2021, he opted to take up a train-and-trial deal with Brisbane and play Queensland Cup for Wynnum-Manly, admittedly having "one last crack" at making the NRL.
He was handed a debut during the Origin period in 2022 and didn't waste his chance, impressing Broncos coach Kevin Walters and making a further three appearances.
Penrith actually called a week after Hosking's debut, and prior to signing with the Panthers, the Central Newcastle junior weighed up initial interest from Canberra.
Walters' old-school style played a part in Hosking's move to the Raiders.
At Brisbane, he resonated with the coach's approach and felt Canberra mentor Ricky Stuart was similar.
"I loved his way; an old-school player who is very, very passionate about their club, and that flows through the team," Hosking said.
"And Ricky is the same. He absolutely loves the club, an old-school half, very knowledgeable. They're very alike in their styles.
"I loved playing for Kev and I knew coming to play for Ricky would be similar.
"I grew up in a house with an old-school player in my old man as well, so it's something that I'm used to."
Hosking, the son of former Manly player David Hosking, said he appreciated Canberra's second approach and was grateful Penrith allowed him to depart a season early.
"That was pretty pleasing, it wasn't just a one off," the back-rower said.
"Penrith were pretty strong in not wanting to let me go, but ultimately I had a chat to [Panthers coach] Ivan [Cleary] and told him what it would mean to my future.
"Luckily, Ivan and the club put the business aside and saw it from my perspective and let me go.
"I'm very thankful for that. I left on good terms. It was really sad to leave, but also exciting coming to Canberra."
Recently engaged Hosking arrived in the nation's capital last week and has completed a few sessions with his new side. With the likes of former Knights Tom Starling, Pasami Saulo and Simi Sasagi at the club, he's found it an easy transition.
His first game for Canberra could be in Newcastle when the Knights host the Raiders in round one on March 7.
