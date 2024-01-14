Belmont's Toby Gray claims early wicket on BBL debut for Sydney Thunder

BELMONT'S Toby Gray has become the region's latest Big Bash League player after claiming an early wicket on debut for the Sydney Thunder.
The 22-year-old leg-spinner bowled former English international James Vince with just his third delivery as the Sixers reached 7-151 at the SCG on Friday night.
He finished with figures of 1-18 from two overs.
Batting at No.9, Gray then scored 10 runs from seven balls before the Thunder were dismissed for 132 in the Sydney derby.
Gray was called up for his maiden BBL start, having already been with the Thunder this season as a replacement player.
Recently retired Test opener David Warner arrived at Friday's game via helicopter from his brother's Hunter Valley wedding.
Gray and Wallsend's Jason Sangha were both named in a 15-man Thunder squad to meet Adelaide at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Sunday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.