Hunter jockey Dylan Gibbons caps off memorable Magic Millions debut

HUNTER jockey Dylan Gibbons made his maiden Magic Millions carnival one to remember by riding a winner on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
The apprentice steered Semana home by two lengths in the Magic Millions Cup, a restricted listed race over 1400 metres.
In what was the last of his five bookings, Gibbons capped off a week that started with a "bucket list" item.
"It was pretty hectic [the whole Magic Millions experience]," Gibbons told the Newcastle Herald.
"I went down Tuesday and did the beach gallop, which was a pretty cool thing to do and tick off the bucket list. I came back Friday and had to pick up the tickets for Saturday and I went to have a look at the sales to see what that was all about.
"Come Saturday I was already having a pretty good day without the winner, so to finish it all off with a winner was really cool."
Gibbons admits "it wasn't pretty" on board four-year-old mare Semana, but eventually got the job done for training duo Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
"I got caught three wide from a sticky alley and from there I didn't want to go round them when I did," Gibbons said.
"But she was just that full of running I couldn't ask her to go any slower. I just had to go with her. When I did say go she let rip and put them to bed."
The $1million feature rates as one of Gibbons' richest victories, only exceeded in value by the group 1 Sydney Cup and recent group 2 Ingham.
"Any winner over any carnival is extra special," Gibbons said.
