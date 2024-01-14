Outright frenzy in NDCA first grade as Cardiff-Boolaroo make up ground

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO only had to take 17 wickets against a 10-man Toronto on Saturday as they made up ground on the top four and became one of three sides to secure outright wins.
CBs (39) now sit just two shy of the semi-final line after claiming maximum points alongside sole leaders City (54) and third-placed Stockton (48) in round nine of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Reigning premiers Wallsend (41) fell short in their bid for a second-innings result despite Nathan Price's unbeaten 117 from 78 balls while Charlestown (50) and Merewether (34) both successfully defended 250-plus totals.
With a lead of 285 runs and Toronto resuming at 1-8 on day two, Cardiff-Boolaroo dismissed the visitors twice at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Rhythm Singh was absent for Toronto, who were all out for 76 and 92 with 16.4 overs remaining.
CBs triumphed by an innings and 125 runs.
"We only took one wicket last week and only had to take 17 in the day to win outright instead of 19," CBs captain Jay Sneddon said.
"We still had 17 overs left to bowl at the end of the day and those extra wickets make a bit of a difference."
Stockton faced a similar scenario at Cahill Oval on Saturday with Belmont minus Jordan Pitt (shoulder).
The Seagulls were bolstered by the return of four NSW Country representatives but it was Nathan Hudson, with match figures of 7-64, who did most of the damage as Belmont were knocked over for 69 and 144.
Stockton, who made 211 on day one, required three runs in the last three overs.
Mid-season recruit Danial Ibrahim shone for City, picking up 11-70 as Hamwicks were rolled for 117 and 57 in reply to 9(dec)-253 at Passmore Oval.
Wallsend nabbed first-innings points eight down at home, declaring on 249 with a 42-run advantage, but University finished 3-157 second time around.
Waratah-Mayfield (182) and Wests (184) couldn't reel in respective hosts Merewether (9-279) and Charlestown (8-260).
LADDER: City 54; Charlestown 50; Stockton 48; Wallsend 41; Cardiff-Boolaroo 39; Merewether 34; Hamwicks 28; Wests 26; Waratah-Mayfield 23; Belmont 20; University 19; Toronto 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.