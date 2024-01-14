Newcastle Herald
Police suspect thieves sank sports car at Raymond Terrace boat ramp

Jessica Brown
Simon McCarthy
By Jessica Brown, and Simon McCarthy
Updated January 14 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Specialist police divers were called from Sydney to help officers salvage a sports car that was found dumped in the Williams River at the Raymond Terrace boat ramp on Sunday, January 13. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Specialist police divers were called from Sydney to help officers salvage a sports car that was found dumped in the Williams River at the Raymond Terrace boat ramp on Sunday, January 13. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Police suspect that a two-door Camaro Z28 coupe could not have been submerged near the Raymond Terrace boat ramp for more than a night before it was discovered on Sunday morning.

