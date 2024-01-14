Good Samaritan 'sandwiched' between two cars trying to stop thieves

A good Samaritan has ended up in hospital after thieves trying to steal a motorbike ran him down with their getaway car.
The 42-year-old man suffered leg injuries after being sandwiched between the getaway vehicle and a parked car in Bimbae Close, Dudley, at 4am on Saturday, January 13.
A resident in the area told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday that one of the thieves had tried to ride off with a trail bike stolen from a house in the cul de sac but the bike had "conked out" within 100 metres.
The neighbour said the sound of the thief trying to restart the bike had brought residents out onto the street.
"It looked deliberate," the neighbour said of the vehicle striking the man.
"He was in a lot of pain."
Another neighbour said the scene had been "pretty awful".
Police said residents had confronted the thieves and become involved in a "struggle" before the 42-year-old man was run down.
The man was treated by fellow neighbours until paramedics arrived and took him to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The Newcastle Herald has been told the man had surgery on Saturday.
Residents told police four thieves had been involved in the attempted robbery.
Police have called for witnesses to help with their investigation after the thieves escaped in what was described as a turquoise Volkswagen T-Cross.
The four occupants were described as males aged between 15 and 20 wearing black clothing and face coverings.
Any witnesses or anyone with information which may help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or leave information online at the Crime Stoppers website.
One neighbour said he had heard from other residents that a group of men wearing balaclavas had been seen walking around the neighbourhood three nights before the incident.
