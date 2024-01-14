Redhead's Daniel Collins climbs to equal 10th in national ironman series

Redhead's Daniel Collins improved a couple of spots to equal 10th overall approaching the final two rounds in the national ironman series.
Collins finished 12th on Saturday and eighth on Sunday in back-to-back rounds at Maroubra Beach, now alongside Northcliffe's Cory Taylor on 45 points.
Finn Askew (53) and Kendrick Louis (44) sit either side while Ali Day (97) and Matt Bevilacqua (96) lead the men's rankings.
Collins' season-best result was seventh in last month's opening event at Manly.
He narrowly requalified for this year's campaign after placing 10th in 2023.
Lana Rogers continues to dominate the women's competition, 27 points clear after four straight podiums.
Races five and six are scheduled for Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast next month (February 3-4).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.