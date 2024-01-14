Knights' training camp the perfect lead-up, says Adam O'Brien

COACH Adam O'Brien believes a week-long training camp in Tamworth will prove the perfect launchpad as the Newcastle Knights strive to take their game to the next level in 2024.
Newcastle's entire NRL squad and staff based themselves last week at Farrer Agricultural High School in Tamworth, where long days on the field and in the gym were followed by goal-setting and team-bonding sessions of an evening.
And as the Knights' first trial match, against Cronulla on February, looms large on the horizon, O'Brien is confident his troops are in better shape, physically and mentally, than at any point since he arrived at the club in late 2019.
"It was excellent," O'Brien said of the week away.
"That's the third time we've done a camp in Tamworth, and I reckon that's been our best one.
"I couldn't be happier with their attitude and application towards the week.
"On and off the field, they were exceptional, actually."
Asked what benefits the camp provided, that are not available by training at Newcastle's state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence, O'Brien replied: "Just because they're together 24-7, there's no other distractions.
"There was fair bit of connection at nights with meetings and stuff like that. And during the days, we were doing triple sessions.
"We were on the field at 5.30am, then we'd be in the wrestle room or doing weights, and in the afternoon we'd have a skills session.
"I know we can do that at the Centre of Excellence.
"But the time you spend together at night, identifying the areas of our game that we want to be on top of, the're the real pockets of gold.
"And then we had a lot of fun while we were there, as well.
"We played golf together and got out in the community, so it was just really good on a number of levels."
O'Brien did not want to reveal what goals his team have set for themselves, describing that as "inner-sanctum stuff".
But after finishing fifth in a breakout 2023 campaign, which included a remarkable run of 10 consecutive victories, they clearly have no intention of taking a backward step.
O'Brien says his players have moved past the stage where they were "admiring" the competition heavyweights.
"What I will say is that those 10 wins in a row last year provided the guys with a lot of belief, and genuine confidence," he said.
"That's the sort of stuff we've spoken about. We've identified that we're a pretty handy footy team when we get certain areas of our game right, and now it's about focusing on that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.