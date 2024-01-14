Newcastle Herald
Jets fume after Roar awarded late penalty to snatch win

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 14 2024 - 10:45pm, first published 10:31pm
Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos wrestles with Roar captain Tom Aldred at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.
JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos admitted the Newcastle Jets paid the price for "switching off" but slammed the decision to award a late penalty that handed the Brisbane Roar a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

