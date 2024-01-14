Jets fume after Roar awarded late penalty to snatch win

JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos admitted the Newcastle Jets paid the price for "switching off" but slammed the decision to award a late penalty that handed the Brisbane Roar a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.
With the score level at 2-all in the 87th minute, Dane Ingham slid in to block a cross from Roar replacement Jonas Markovski. The ball deflected off the defender's leg and struck his out-stretched arm.
Referee Jack Morgan initially ruled a corner, but VAR Alex King intervened and after several replays, Morgan pointed to the spot.
Jay O'Shea struct the spot kick into the bottom corner.
"I don't understand how that is a penalty," Stamatelopoulos said. "The referees came to us before the season started and told us that if the ball comes off any part of the body and then hits the hand, it's not a penalty."
The Jets had appealed for a penalty in similar circumstances late in the first half.
Lucas Mauragis made a run towards the byline and lifted a cross which struck the extended arm of Kai Trewin, however the VAR didn't intervene.
In his return from suspension, Stamatelopoulos had put the Jets ahead in the 18th minute with his eighth goal of the campaign.
Totally out-played in the first half, the Roar received a lifeline through an individual effort from O'Shea in the 61st minute.
A minute later, Phil Cancar capitalised on a mistake from keeper Macklin Freke to restore the lead for the Jets.
However, the Roar continued to threaten and, in the end, the Jets paid the price for not putting the game to bed in the first half.
It was the second straight game they have conceded a late penalty to give up points.
"That is the story of our season so far," Stamatelopoulos said. "We start off really well. The first half performances are really good and we switch off a little bit in the second half. That is something we have to fix sooner rather than latter."
The win was the first for new Roar coach Ben Cahn in his second game in charge.
However, they should have been out of it at half-time after an opening 45 minutes in which they failed to fire a shot at goal.
As expected, Stamatelopoulos returned from suspension to lead the Jets attack.
Rob Stanton also promoted attacking midfielder Daniel Stynes for his first start and third appearance for the season in place of an injured Tom Aquilina (quad).
However, he resisted the temptation to start Reno Piscopo in his return from a groin issue.
The Jets started on the front foot. Stamatelopoulos headed a corner on to the roof of the goal and Trent Buhagiar forced a sharp save from Freke inside 10 minutes.
Most of the Jets attack went down the right hand side. Ingham bombed forward and sent early crosses into the box.
It nearly paid dividends in the 12th minute but Stamatelopoulos lifted a half-volley over the bar.
The striker made amends six minutes later to put the Jets ahead.
Ingham collected a diagonal ball and knocked a pass in behind for Stynes. He showed great composure and vision to cut a pass back for an on-the-run Stamatelopoulos, who hit a low drive inside the left post for his eighth goal in 10 games.
"I have always been confident that I can put the ball in the back of the net. That hasn't changed," Stamatelopoulos said. "I missed a goal at the start. If I score that it is a different game."
The Jets thought they had a second goal in the 23rd minute when Buhagiar found the back of the net but the VAR ruled he was offside.
Buhagiar was denied a second time three minutes later when he smashed a shot on the turn which crashed into the shoulder of Freke.
Kosta Grozos then hit the post with a freekeick.
It was all the Jets.
They enjoyed 57 per cent of possession, fired 10 shot to zero, led the corner count 4-1 and made 28 entries into the penalty box.
Buhagiar should have doubled the lead two minutes after the break when played in by Stamatelopoulos but his shot skimmed off the bar.
Whatever Cahn said to the Roar at half-time had an impact. They came out with more urgency and intensity and started to threaten.
The Roar needed someone to provide a lift and O'Shea delivered.
The veteran beat three defenders and fired a shot which took a deflection and beat Ryan Scott at the near post.
The Jets replied almost instantly thanks to an error from Freke.
Mauragis swung in a corner which Stamatelopoulous headed straight towards the keeper, however the ball slipped out of his hands and Cancar responded quickest to slot home.
Then, in the 82nd minute, the Jets failed to deal with a corner. Tom Aldred nodded the ball back from the far post into the box for replacement Markovski to bundled into the goal.
