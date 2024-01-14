Woman flees after sports car crashes, erupts in flames

A WOMAN allegedly fled the scene of a fiery crash this morning, after a sport car hit an embankment off the Pacific Highway.
Emergency services were called to Jewells just before 6am on Monday after reports a blue Ford Mustang was alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded and put the blaze out, but the car was significantly damaged by the flames.
Police officers at the scene were told the car had crashed into an embankment up to an hour earlier, about 5am, and was abandoned by a woman.
Lake Macquarie police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and car fire.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.