'Clayton's Prime Minister' ignoring pensioners

Peter Dutton's proposed boycott of Woolies stores gives us another opportunity to pause. Australia Day is coming under a lot of scrutiny. First Nations people, local councils, and now the leader of the Opposition all have opposing views about the ability of the January 26 observance to unite us in celebration of this great country. While many raise objections, it is the date itself that is the problem. Instead of pointing the finger at Dutton, why don't we have a hard think about whether we have the right date for Australia Day?