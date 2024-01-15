'Clayton's Prime Minister' ignoring pensioners

Our wonderful (ha ha) Prime Minister has shown us exactly what he thinks about pensioners.
First, this Clayton's Prime Minister wants to import thousands of unskilled, non-English speaking migrants to overtax our lagging welfare system, and allow our social security payments to again be exploited, and yet he allows doctors to quit bulk-billing to aged pensioners; the people who built this country.
Labor continues to dither about, coming up with all of these pie-in-the-sky ideas and, at the same time, neglects and ignores those true Australians who are being left behind with inflation and ever-increasing and uncontrolled prices on essentials.
Just in case he doesn't know, older Australians are really doing it tough, and to have all of these extra expenses forced upon them is very unfair and hurtful.
He would be well advised to mend his ways, cut all overseas travel, stop going to football games, pull in his oversized head, and do his job.
Stop digging into the errors previous parties have made, because the next party that comes to power will exile Labor into the wilderness when it examines his far-too-many errors.
Albo, look after our existing, needy elderly, and have a very big look at what you are not doing, or start looking for a job that you might be able to do.
For many years we've been hearing about the lack of affordable parking, or parking in general, at the city's biggest hospital ("Health workers' fury as paid parking comes back", Herald, 13/1).
I refer, of course, to John Hunter Hospital.
Why is there a fee for parking at the hospital at all? There are two reasons for driving a vehicle to the hospital.
First, staff who are working in and around the hospital to care for our sick and injured patients should not need to pay for coming to work.
Second, people who are visiting sick loved ones.
The hospital is a government funded public service. The government should not expect the doctors, nurses and other essential staff to pay for attending their workplace.
The Australian Financial Review has warned that we will not meet the planned housing construction target needed to accommodate our population growth.
The AFR article said that they had polled 14 experts in economics and property analysts, a narrow selection that speaks volumes about the AFR's agenda.
One of the experts, the global real estate services and investment firm CBRE listed the flow-on effects of population growth that create an appetite for all types of real estate and the demand will push up rents by high single-digit figures and extend the boom.
Given that the world has just passed through its hottest-ever year, it would seem logical to have included input from scientists to argue the merits of housing types and locations.
This is crucial because many existing homes are becoming uninsurable and future home builders won't get housing loans if climate extremes threaten the location.
The AFR report did mention infrastructure supply, but blamed it for the shortage of labour.
The reality is however that population growth has to be tied to infrastructure growth, something that is failing to be achieved because of the cost of construction, which itself is due to the high demand put on materials, energy, and labour.
And while the AFR's chosen experts believe that increasing housing density is a solution to the housing crisis, there have been surveys from Prop Track and Westpac that show 77 per cent of Australians want a house with a backyard, a dream that is increasingly belonging to the very rich.
Daryll Hadfield ("Crowd number question", Letters, 10/1), I'm glad you asked.
According to my rough calculations while I was out enjoying the fireworks on New Year's Eve, I'd say that almost half the amount of people I saw were under the age of 18.
And, even though I think it's a little naive to assume that no one under the age of 18 was drinking, I'll stick with half for the sake of your point.
Plus, as statistics show that couples have an average of 2.3 children, I'll generously round up and say that perhaps two thirds of the 22,000 people in Newcastle, and two thirds of the 15,000 people in Maitland were under the age of 18.
If this was the case, this would mean that there were about 7333 adults out in Newcastle, and about 5000 adults out in Maitland, meaning that out of a total of approximately 12333 adults, there were still zero reports of antisocial behaviour.
And If five out of approximately 7333 adults were arrested, this percentage is still only about 0.07 per cent.
So, I stand by my statements, and still urge any anti-alcohol activists and/or lockout law campaigners to take note.
To the best of my knowledge, teachers, police, firies etc don't get charged to park at work, so why does the government think it's appropriate to "tax" hospital workers to park at their place of work? ("Health workers' fury as paid parking comes back", Newcastle Herald, 13/1). The union should jump on this and put it to bed once and for all. Without these overworked and underpaid people where would we be?
Peter Dutton's proposed boycott of Woolies stores gives us another opportunity to pause. Australia Day is coming under a lot of scrutiny. First Nations people, local councils, and now the leader of the Opposition all have opposing views about the ability of the January 26 observance to unite us in celebration of this great country. While many raise objections, it is the date itself that is the problem. Instead of pointing the finger at Dutton, why don't we have a hard think about whether we have the right date for Australia Day?
Memo to Peter Dutton: I will not comply with boycotting Woolworths, which in turn could mean the stand down of thousands of Australian workers. Dutton's words are meaningful, but have no practical value.
While the idea of an inquiry into price gouging by the supermarkets is commendable, I feel it will be about useless. Coles, Woolies and Aldi have a monopoly, and are just plain greedy. It's the same as the big four banks, who thumb their noses at any attempt to bring them into line. I don't know what the answer is, but I reckon they will react by saying "up yours" and continue on their merry way.
Little Johnny Howard's 10 per cent GST is quite an impost on the cost of living and your light bill.
Denise Lindus Trummel ("Wider look at Darby Street", Letters, 13/1), when are you going to open another Taters shop? I used to love buying my lunch there all those years ago. I also agree that it is totally ridiculous what Newcastle council is doing with Darby Street. Also ridiculous is the 30kmh speed limit all the way along Wharf Road and Honeysuckle Drive. It is, in fact, a hazard as you spend more time watching the speedo than watching the road. And, nine times out of 10, you do not see one cyclist along the whole way. They all use the walkway along the water's edge.
